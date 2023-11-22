Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Mild and pleasant weather is expected through Thanksgiving but a storm system could bring the first measurable snow to the region Saturday night and Sunday. It will be the first sign of snow since the flurries we experienced on Halloween and the first measurable snow since March 18th.

What we know…

An upper-level wave is expected to move from the central Rockies and into the Midwest Saturday night and Sunday. This should bring a period of light snow to Central Illinois from 12 am to 12 pm Sunday. Any lingering snow showers could change to a wintry mix along and east of I-55 in the afternoon, but most areas are likely to experience just snow.

Exact snow accumulations remain uncertain and an official snowfall forecast won’t be made until Thursday, but the general expectation is for most of Central Illinois to see less than an inch of accumulation. Models have recently been trending slightly more aggressive suggesting there could be a few locations that experience more than an inch of snow, but where remains unclear.

Given the overall light nature of the snow and relatively warm ground temperatures, little to no impacts to holiday are expected. Most of the snow that accumulates should remain confined to grassy and elevated surfaces, but with snow starting Saturday night, some minor accumulations on elevated paved surfaces and side streets will be possible. Any snow that does manage to stick to the pavement should melt by mid morning Sunday as temperatures climb above freezing.

Be sure to continue to monitor the forecast as there’s still plenty of time for things to change over the next few days.