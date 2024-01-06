Peoria, IL (WMBD)- While the first week of the new year gave us a gentle start, changes are ahead as winter begins to ramp up across Central Illinois. Confidence is becoming stronger on not only the track of this system but on where the band of heavier accumulation will be.

This storm system can be looked at in two phases. In the first phase, temperatures will be warm enough ahead of the low that much of Central Illinois will see rain. As the temperatures fall Monday night, the showers will switch over to snow. With temperatures overnight and into Tuesday expected to stay in the low 30s, the moisture content of the snow will remain high. This will result in wet, heavy snow. The snow will continue into early Tuesday before mixing with rain again east of the Illinois River.

While it is still too early to narrow down specific snowfall amounts, the confidence is sharpening where the heavier snow will be. The heavier swath of snow will be from the Mississippi River to the Illinois River and will include areas like Galesburg, Kewanee, Canton, and Peoria.

The probabilities of three and six inches of snow have increased in the area we predict to see the heaviest snow. It is important to note that these models assume a 10:1 ratio, our event will see one lower than that. Melting is also not accounted for within these predictions and the swath of heaviest snow will become clearer as we approach Monday and Tuesday.

This isn’t the only system we’re tracking for next week. Thursday and Friday bring more chances for rain and snow with a blast of arctic air to follow. Check out the Winter Weather Map Room for more info.