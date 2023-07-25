Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for much of Central Illinois from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.

A strong ridge of high pressure that has been in place over the southwest U.S. will flatten and bring some of that heat eastward into Central Illinois. This will send temperatures into the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with heat index values exceeding 105°.

There’s a small chance Peoria’s high temperature could reach 100° on Friday, the record is 102 set back in 1983. If we do hit 100°, it would be the first time that’s happened since July 25, 2012.

Triple digit temperatures in Central Illinois are rare and typically happen when the area is experiencing a severe drought and soil moisture is well below average. Thanks to the rain we’ve received over the last month, drought conditions in Central Illinois have shown some improvement and it may be enough to keep temperatures just below the century mark.

A Look Ahead…

Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend and we should see high temperatures closer to average (mid to upper 80s) by early next week. The Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 Day Outlooks calls for near to above average temperatures and near normal precipitation through the first week of August.