Peoria, ILL (WMBD)- Recent showers have proven not enough to provide relief from the drought.

Drought conditions have gotten worse across the area as the month of June as progressed. Across Central Illinois many areas are seeing moderate to sever drought. Out west there are severe to extreme drought conditions.

The potential for rain is not in our favor. The HRAP has the area at an inch or less of rain over the past seven days with the prediction for the next seven days being less than an inch. The dry conditions will be sticking around, though any chances for rain are beneficial.