Peoria, ILL (WMBD)– A wave of hot weather is on the way for much of the Midwest.

August started with temperatures near and below average, hovering in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. After this period of cooler than average temperatures, summer like heat is on the way to Central Illinois.

Over the course of this week, and into next week, temperatures will steadily climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Along with that, heat index values in the upper 90s and triple digits will return. This hotter weather will stay in the Midwest through the middle and end of the month.

With many Central Illinois schools back in class, it’ll be important to remember to drink water. Working in the heat? Stay hydrated and take breaks when you can.