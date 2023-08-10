Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — An incoming storm system could bring a few severe storms to Central Illinois Friday afternoon and evening.

Key Takeaways

Storms will be most likely in the morning (non-severe)

Isolated severe storms are possible in the afternoon Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat Isolated tornado possible

Periods of showers and storms possible Friday night

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of Illinois within a level 2 threat (Slight Risk) for severe weather on Friday, though most areas will likely not see severe storms. A line of showers and storms are expected to move through Central Illinois in the morning, but other than a few gusty winds, these storms are not expected to be severe. These storms are likely to clear out of the area pretty quickly giving the atmosphere plenty of time to recover before the sun sets, giving us an opportunity to see stronger storms redevelop in the afternoon.

Storm Setup

In the wake of the morning showers and thunderstorms, southwest winds are expected to help push temperatures into the upper 80s while dew points surge into the lower 70s. This warm and humid air will bring moderate to strong CAPE (storm energy) to Central Illinois. Meanwhile, strong winds aloft will contribute to seasonally strong wind shear that will be supportive of supercells.

While the main ingredients for severe storms appear to be in place there are a few factors that could act to limit storm development…

Layer of warm air aloft (capping inversion) This would act to prevent storms from developing all together

Better upper-level forcing is expected to remain north of the area

As of now many of our hi-res models show little to no redevelopment across Central Illinois Friday afternoon. However, these models have recently been too dry and could be underestimating the amount of instability that will be available over the region.

Not only is it unclear if storms will develop, it’s unclear where they’ll develop if they do. Typically storms would develop along a cold front, but the front is expected to be well west of the area by late afternoon. So the next place to watch would be any residual outflow boundary from the morning storms. Where this outflow sets up remains uncertain, but my current expectations are for this to boundary to end up somewhere between I-80 and I-72. Should storms develop along this boundary they would be capable of damaging winds, large hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Additional storms are possible Friday night along the cold front, some of these could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat, but the worst of these storms may end up remaining south of the area.

Final thoughts

While there is a lot of uncertainty it’s important to understand that the environment will be supportive for explosive and severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. We also know that most people will likely not see severe weather on Friday, the chances are generally between 20-30% for most of the area. Those chances could increase depending on how things play out tonight and tomorrow, so be sure to remain weather-aware and monitor the forecast closely.