Peoria, ILL (WMBD) — We saw drought and a heatwave through the month, but we did see some rainy days too.

Central Illinois actually saw some days of rain through the month of July. On the left is the precipitation we saw through the whole month, compared on the right with how far that amount is from normal.

As a whole, Central Illinois actually saw near average amounts of precipitation, the table below shows that some areas benefited more than others through the month.

Precipitation (in) Departure from normal Peoria 4.14 +0.61 Galesburg 6.88 +2.84 Lincoln 3.79 -1.12 Normal 3.73 -0.39 Info from the NWS

Staying on the subject of rain, much of Central Illinois was in a continued drought through July. With the rain that we did see, the drought conditions were lessened. From July 4th (on the left) to July 25th (on the right), the severe drought conditions in the orange shrunk. The rain that we saw didn’t solve the drought problem across the state, but it did put a dent in the dry ground.

July is typically associated with hot weather and we really only saw one week were the temperatures lived up to the hype. In the third week of the month we saw temperatures climb to the mid to upper 90s and even seeing triple digits in some towns. One week of sweltering temps wasn’t enough to sway the month’s temperatures from average.

August has its own reputation of being hot and humid. Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates has a break down of how the outlook is looking for August here.