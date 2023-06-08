Peoria, ILL (WMBD)–The weeks have gone by, and the drought has continued to get worse.

Rain has been sparse over Central Illinois since May and now into June. The moderate drought has now spread to incorporate most of the northern part of the state, this includes Central Illinois. Further west into Missouri, a severe to exceptional drought is being seen. The HRAP estimated rainfall over the past seven days has amounts at less than an inch for the entire area.

There is some very much needed rainfall on the way over the weekend, though it won’t be enough to break the drought. Rainfall over the next seven days, primarily over the weekend, will have areas see around an inch of water. Looking ahead on the Climate Prediction Center for June 16th to the 22nd, an improvement on the drought doesn’t look favorable. Precipitation is hovering near average and temperatures are looking to be above average.