Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — After a nice break from showers and storms this weekend, the weather pattern will once again become active with multiple rounds of showers and storms expected through the end of the week.

Key Takeaways

Storms most likely Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

Severe storms possible

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding

The weather pattern

The developing weather pattern will feature a strong ridge of high pressure/heat dome centered over the desert southwest while a large scale upper level low swirls over Hudson Bay in Canada. Between these two systems is a stalled front stretching from the northern Rockies into the Midwest.

Hot and humid conditions will reside south of the stalled front while cooler and drier air sits to the north of the boundary. Several small disturbances are expected to ride along the stalled front triggering numerous rounds of showers and storms. With strong instability and shear, some of these storms could potentially be severe with a risk of hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Wednesday: The first wave

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Level 2 Risk (Slight Risk) for severe storms on Wednesday. Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain are the primary threats.

A few hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening and night as the cold front drops into northern Illinois, however, the main round of storms from this wave is expected to come Wednesday morning. Depending on how much we clear out Wednesday afternoon, additional strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening before the storms drop south of the area Wednesday night.

Average rainfall amounts from this system will likely range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ but with back building thunderstorms possible, it is entirely plausible that some areas will exceed 2.00″. Exactly where these heavier rates of rain will set up is not yet known, but anywhere south of I-80 could see them.

Thursday through Sunday

The stalled front will likely be displaced south of the area Wednesday night and Thursday resulting in a relative lull in storm activity. Another shortwave will approach the area on Friday forcing the front to shift back to the north an into Central Illinois with more storms possible. Once again, a few of these storms could be strong to severe with hail, damaging winds and heavy rain remaining the primary threats.

The pattern will repeat its self through the weekend with another break in storm activity expected Saturday with another round of storms potentially impacting the area on Sunday.

In the end, beneficial rains are expected across drought stricken regions of Illinois through the weekend. On average, most of the state could receive 1-3 inches of rain with several inches of rain possible where training thunderstorms occur. This rain still won’t erase the ongoing drought, but we could see some vast improvements in drought conditions within the next few weeks.