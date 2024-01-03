Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) — A strong storm system is expected to sweep across the country early next week bringing a swath of heavy snow and gusty winds to the Midwest. While Central Illinois is poised to be impacted by the system, it’s not clear how much of that swath of heavy snow will impact Central Illinois.

Here’s what we do know

Rain and/or snow will fall across the area between Monday night and Tuesday night. Regardless of amounts, any snow that falls will be wet and heavy (weight). Wind gusts around 35 mph are likely, increased risk for power outages if heavy snow falls. Colder temperatures filter in Tuesday night with wind chills approaching zero.

Where’s the storm now?

Our future storm system is nothing more than a small ripple in the Jet Stream west of the Aleutian Islands, nearly 5,000 miles away. The big Aleutian Low will launch this disturbance east towards the west coast of the contiguous U.S. this week, reaching the northern California coast on Saturday. From there the storm is expected to drop through Great Basin and reorganize east of the Rockies near the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles on Monday then track into the Midwest on Tuesday.

Potential storm tracks

Southern Track

– Primarily a snow event with several inches of accumulation possible (significant?).

Northern Track

– Some type of transition from rain to snow takes place. Snow accumulation is still likely but amounts would be lower.

Another feature to watch for is how far north the conveyor belt of warm/moist air aloft, commonly referred to as a TROWAL, sets up. Even with a southern track, this tongue of warm air could push north of the low causing snow to change to rain. Just outside of this feature it will “pour snow”. Exactly where that sets up comes down to the exact storm track which remains unknown.

Snowfall probabilities

While exact snow accumulations are not yet known, we can at least give you an idea on the probabilities of exceeding certain accumulation thresholds. It’s also a good indication as to where the main swath of snow is expected to fall. The following maps show the probabilities of exceeding 1, 3, 6 and 12 inches of snow through 12 am on January 10th according the European EPS.

Note: This guidance includes any snow that will fall prior to Monday night, assumes a 10:1 ratio and does not factor any American or Canadian models. Due this these probabilities are a little higher than what they realistically are and the actual snow swath will end up being narrower.

Storm impacts

The severity of any storm impacts will heavily depend on the eventual storm track but everything from power outages to hazardous travel will be possible. The risk of both will increase substantially if the main swath of snow passes over Central Illinois.

Winter forecasting timeline

We’re now 5-7 days out which means we are watching trends to see if this system will become more or less likely. Between 3-5 days out confidence will increase and we’ll get a better idea of storm timing and the location of the heavier swath of snow. The details will be fine tuned 1-3 days out and a snowfall forecast will be made. Continue to monitor the forecast for specific details in the coming days.