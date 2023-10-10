Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong fall storm system will bring widespread rain and storms to central and northern Illinois for the remainder of the week. Locally heavy rain and even a few strong thunderstorms will be possible.

Key Takeaways

First batch of rain arrives Wednesday

Mainly dry Thursday afternoon and night

Strong storms possible Friday

Tuesday night and Wednesday

A warm front will shift north across the Central Plains and Midwest Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Mississippi River Valley. Showers and storms will become likely south of I-74 in the morning then along and north of I-74 in the afternoon. Locally heavy rain will be the primary threat from these storms. By Wednesday night the focus for storms will be along and north of I-74 with heavy rain and training thunderstorms possible along I-80.

Thursday

As the warm front shifts into northern Illinois so will the focus for showers and storms. While a few storms will be possible as far south as I-74, most of the area is likely to remain dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight the focus of storms will shift well north of the region but a few showers could start to redevelop west of the Illinois River after midnight.

Friday

Showers and storms will once again spread across Central Illinois as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Up to two rounds of storms will be possible, the first moving through from mid morning through early afternoon while the second arrives late afternoon and early evening. Instability is limited but strong shear and impressive upper-level dynamics could still lead to a few strong to severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds.

Rainfall Forecast Through Friday

The heaviest rain is favored to fall north of a Macomb to Pontiac line where a widespread 1-2 inches of rain are expected. South of that line amounts will generally range from a half inch to one inch. Near I-80 locally higher amounts over 2 inches will be possible, especially if training thunderstorms develop Wednesday night and Thursday.