Peoria, ILL (WMBD)– Another round of severe weather is possible for the area as a cold front moves into Central Illinois.

Showers and thunderstorms are going to move through Central Illinois through the afternoon and evening. While we’re split between a level one and level two threat, there are still risks expected for tonight.

The system is expected to hit the area by around 5pm

Heavy rain with some areas seeing near two inches with some of the storms

Winds near 65mph are expected with the storms

Tornadoes are possible though the higher chance will be south of our area

Hail is possible for areas south of I-74

The main risk for severe weather exists south of I-74. Temperatures will be cooler on the other side of the cold front. There is an area flood watch for some counties due to the heavy rain, though this will end by Monday.