Peoria, IL (WMBD)- There is an opportunity for severe weather in the area for Thursday, though a lot is still uncertain.

As of June 28th the Storm Prediction Center has Central Illinois under a level two out of five threat for severe weather. This is still a lot of uncertainty with this storm system however. Much of the outcome for Thursday relies on the amount of showers we see through the morning. Enough rain throughout the morning will destabilize the atmosphere enough to keep it capped, and preventing storm development. Not enough rain throughout the morning leaves the door open for strong and severe storms to develop later in the day Thursday.

As more model runs are produced, more information will become available. We could see an upgrade to the severe weather threat level should the atmosphere remain unstable into Thursday afternoon.

While it’s uncertain that we see strong storms Thursday, the prediction of rain over the next seven days does look beneficial when it comes to the lingering drought conditions.