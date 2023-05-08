Peoria, ILL (WMBD) — This weekend felt more like summer than May as warm/humid days were capped of by stormy nights. While the storms Saturday night produced heavy rain and constant lightning, the strongest storms came through Sunday night bringing more heavy rain, hail and strong winds to the region.

The most widespread wind damage occurred across Tazewell and Woodford Counties where numerous trees and power lines were brought down by 55 to 65 mph wind gusts. The storms blew the roof off a few barns in Woodford County between Eureka and El Paso while winds damaged the roof of an apartment complex in Pekin. Damage extended into Livingston and McLean Counties with multiple trees reportedly snapped. In Fulton County storms brought quarter to golf ball size hail along with very heavy rain.

Further north, damaging winds were reported across Putnam and La Salle Counties where numerous trees and street signs were damaged. Even a few landspout tornadoes were reported between Clinton and Kankakee. The storms also resulted in strong winds that produced another dust storm across Putnam, Marshall and Livingston Counties.

This video from Joe Kocher shows the zero visibility he encountered near Wenona Sunday evening.

Dust storm near Wenona Sunday evening. Video by Joe Kocher

Heavy Rain Reports

In addition to the severe storm reports above the storms brought multiple rounds of heavy rain to Central Illinois resulting in a widespread 1-4 inches of rainfall. Here is a list of rainfall totals since Saturday.

SW Bloomington – 3.66″

Washington – 3.44″

E Tremont – 3.28″

Danvers – 3.14″

Downs – 3.04″

Germantown Hills – 2.86″

Normal – 2.72″

NE Dunlap – 2.64″

Le Roy – 2.58″

Congerville – 2.53″

ESE Pekin – 2.48″

Metamora – 2.45″

N Princeville – 2.42″

Peru – 2.36″

Heyworth – 2.33″

Princeton – 2.19″

Bryant -1.98″

S Dunlap – 1.87″

Knoxville – 1.85″

Ellsworth – 1.64″

Peoria (PIA) – 1.54″

Canton – 1.46″

Dwight – 1.40″

Arrowsmith – 1.39″

El Paso – 1.34″

Pekin – 1.31″

Trivoli – 1.28″

McNabb – 1.11″

Henry – 1.06″

