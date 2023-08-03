Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — An active weather pattern will bring an unseasonably strong storm, a type of storm typically seen in late Spring or early Fall, to Central Illinois this weekend. Multiple rounds of storms, potentially severe, will impact the area throughout the weekend.

Key Takeaways

Strong storms possible Saturday Primary threats: Large hail & damaging winds

Widespread severe weather Sunday All hazards, including tornadoes, possible

Exact timing and locations are unclear

A storm system currently moving over the northern Rockies will slowly move through the Northern Plains on Friday and Saturday and into the Midwest on Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms, at times severe, will begin to impact Central Illinois on Saturday and continue off and on through Sunday.

Saturday

While the main system is not expected to impact the area until Sunday, a remnant MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) may move out of Iowa and into Illinois Friday night/Saturday morning. This MCV will likely trigger scattered thunderstorm development across Central Illinois Saturday morning and afternoon. MCV’s have a tendency to locally enhance wind shear, and with sufficient destabilization, could result in scattered severe thunderstorms.

If severe storms were to occur, damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Central Illinois within a Level 1 Risk (Marginal Risk) for severe weather on Saturday. As confidence in the timing and placement of any potential MCV increases, we could see the risk area upgraded in the future.

Sunday

The main system and cold front will push through the region on Sunday. While there is still some uncertainty in the exact timing of the front, latest guidance has trended towards the cold front moving through the area late in the afternoon and evening. This timing gives the atmosphere time to destabilize before the front arrives increasing the risk of severe storms.

Storm Set-up

When it comes to the big picture everything appears to be in place for a severe weather outbreak. Unseasonably strong wind shear, moderate to high instability, moisture, upper-level forcing, and and incoming cold front are the key things one looks for when forecasting severe storms. However, the impacts of convection from Saturday night and the location of any remnant outflow boundaries will likely determine when and where storms will initiate.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats, but tornadoes will be possible with any storm that is able to latch onto outflow boundaries. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted Central Illinois within at 15-29% probability zone (Slight Risk or Level 2 Risk) for severe weather. As confidence increases and the finer details come to light, we’ll likely see higher severe probabilities come out in the next few days.

Rainfall Outlook

While exact amounts remain uncertain and heavily dependent on where the strongest storms track, it appears most of the area will be in for at least an inch of rain through Sunday night with pockets of 2-3 inches possible.