Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Central Illinois through 10 pm Friday. Thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain are expected.

Scattered thunderstorms are developing along the Mississippi River Valley Friday afternoon and should continue to push east into Central Illinois through Friday evening. The main batch of storms will likely impact the region after 8 pm, but isolated to widely scattered pop up storms could develop before it arrives. Any storms that develop could produce damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to 1.0″ in diameter and pockets of very heavy rain. The risk of tornadoes is low.

The risk of severe storms should end by 10 pm, but scattered showers and storms will continue overnight with periods of moderate to heavy rain possible. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ with localized amounts over 2.00″ possible.