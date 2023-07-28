Peoria, ILL (WMBD)– Showers and storms are expected to hit the area overnight.

After days of sweltering heat, showers and some strong storms are moving into the area late tonight. While the primary risk for severe weather is for areas along I-80 there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended down into Peoria county.

The timing of this system looks to be overnight with the following risks

Hail around one to two inches in diameter

Winds over 65mph

An isolated tornado threat, especially for areas north

Periods of heavy rain within the storms, resulting in localized flooding

Be sure to stay weather aware as the storms roll through overnight.