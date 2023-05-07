Peoria, ILL.- WMBD

There is a severe thunderstorm watch for the southern part of Central Illinois until nine tonight. This does include Tazewell and Peoria counties.

Showers and storms will begin for the area by the late afternoon and early evening. The intense storms will start to move into the area by around 6 pm. Most of the area is under a level two out of five risk for severe weather, or a slight risk. There are a few risks for tonight.

Large hail, about an inch in diameter

Damaging winds near 70 mph

The tornado threat remains low but a brief spin up cannot be ruled out

Flash flooding is possible with the high rate of rain expected in the storms

The severe weather threat will gradually end near 9 pm but the showers will continue into Monday morning. Showers will taper off throughout the day Monday and drier weather is expected through the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s and it will feel more like late May.