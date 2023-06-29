Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Central Illinois through 5 pm. A complex of thunderstorms capable of damaging winds over 70 mph, large hail over 2.0″ in diameter and tornadoes are possible.

Key Takeaways

Severe storms possible between 11 am Thursday and 12 am Friday

Multiple rounds of storms possible

Damaging winds over 70 mph, 2.0″ hail and isolated tornadoes possible

Locally heavy rain is also expected

Severe thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the region through 5 pm this evening. The weather will then turn quiet for much of the evening before scattered showers and thunderstorms redevelop overnight, though the risk of severe weather with these will be much lower.