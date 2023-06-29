Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority is designating Thursday, June 29th a Severe Weather Alert Day for severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Central Illinois within a Level 3 Risk (Enhanced Risk) for severe storms capable of damaging winds and hail.

Key Takeaways

Severe storms possible between 11 am Thursday and 12 am Friday

Multiple rounds of storms possible

Damaging winds over 70 mph, 2.0″ hail and isolated tornadoes possible

Locally heavy rain is also expected

Scattered thunderstorms are poised to develop across Central Illinois late Wednesday night, but this activity will generally be east of I-55 by 8 am Thursday morning. The first batch of storms to pose a risk of severe weather will be an intensifying complex of storms, what we call a mesoscale convective system (MCS), moving out of Iowa into Central Illinois. The exact timing of this system is unclear, but it appears that it will impact Central Illinois any time from late morning into mid-afternoon. This MCS looks to intensify as it moves east bringing a risk of widespread damaging winds and large hail, potentially around 2.0″ in diameter, and brief tornadoes.

Another round of storms could potentially develop Thursday evening bringing more damaging winds to the area. However, it’s more likely that these storms hold off until late Thursday night and early Friday morning at which point the severe weather risk would be lower. Rainfall amounts through Thursday night will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Be sure to remain weather aware on Thursday and make sure you have multiple ways to receive lifesaving weather information including downloading the CiProud 2 Go Weather App.