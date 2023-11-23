Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A storm system will bring a period of light snow to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday. While this won’t be a highly impactful event, it will be the first widespread accumulating snowfall of the season and could create some minor travel issues Sunday morning.

Key Takeaways

Snow most likely from 3 am to 3 pm Sunday

Widespread accumulations less than 2.0″

Snow covered roads expected Sunday morning

Cloudy but dry conditions are expected on Saturday, but incoming storm system will spread snow from west to east across Central Illinois after midnight. The steadiest rates of snow are expected to move in after 3 am. Despite warm ground temperatures, with snow starting Saturday night there will be more than enough time for snow to stick to paved surfaces prior to sunrise Sunday, especially for secondary streets, bridges and off ramps. Those who plan on being on the road Sunday morning will want to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Snowfall Forecast

The greatest chances for snow accumulations over 1.0″ are along and west of the Illinois River. In fact, a few areas from Kewanee to Galesburg to Macomb could approach 2.0″. Further east a later start time for snow should limit accumulations to below 1.0″ with up to a half inch of snow expected along I-55.

We’re still a few days out and the details could still change, so be sure to monitor the forecast over the next few days, especially if you have plans to travel Sunday morning.