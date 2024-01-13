Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The second winter storm to sweep through Illinois this week brought more snow and gusty winds to the region. The heaviest snow fell near the Quad Cities where 12-16 inches of snow were common.

Strong winds Friday night made getting accurate snowfall measurements a challenge Saturday morning and our 2-day storm total reports were limited as of 9 am. Here’s what we have…

2-Day Totals

Galesburg – 9.0″

Princeton – 7.8″

Panola – 5.4″

Washington – 3.3″

5 E Morton – 3.0″

NW Peoria – 2.8″

Morton – 2.6″

Towanda – 1.0″

Through Friday Afternoon

Altona – 10.9″

Peru – 7.4″

Ottawa – 5.9

Toulon – 5.5″

Princeton – 5.1″

Metamora – 5.0″

Galva – 4.1″

Avon – 4.0″

Galesburg – 4.0″

Henry – 4.0″

Roanoke – 4.3″

Victoria – 4.0″

Wenona – 4.0″

El Paso – 3.3″

Panola – 3.2″

Streator – 3.2″

Elmwood – 3.0″

Eureka – 3.0″

5 E Morton – 3.0″

Trivoli – 3.0″

Spring Bay – 2.9″

Bellevue – 2.5″

Washington – 2.5″

Peoria (PIA) – 2.5″

NW Peoria – 2.5″

Canton – 2.1″

Morton – 2.1″

Peoria (WMBD) – 2.0″

Normal – 0.5″ (Slush)

Bloomington – 0.3″ (Slush)

The map below shows the approximate 2-day accumulations from across the area. (Note: The data is based on incremental accumulations and not necessarily snow cover, which may be less due to melting.)

Another system will bring a period of light snow to Central Illinois Saturday afternoon. Snow accumulations will generally be an inch or less. Bigger concerns through the start of the week are the dangerous wind chills heading our way.