Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority continues to track a developing storm system that will bring rain to Central Illinois on Thursday and Friday. Since Central Illinois is sitting 1-2 inches below average for rainfall for the month of November, the rain will be beneficial.

Key Takeaways

This will be a rain event for most of Central Illinois

Periods of a Wintry mix or freezing rain possible north of a Galesburg to Peru line

Widespread rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.00″ expected

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday, but that wont prevent temperatures from warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Most of the region will be dry during day, but some pockets of drizzle and sprinkles will be possible south of I-74 during the afternoon. Rain will gradually move into Central Illinois Thursday evening, becoming widespread overnight.

While this is expected to be primarily a rain event, some areas north of a Galesburg to La Salle/Peru line may experience a brief period of freezing rain between 12 am and 6 am Friday as temperatures could be very close to freezing, at least for a few hours. Temperatures should warm up through sunrise Friday, changing any freezing rain and wintry mix to rain, and limiting the potential for widespread icing.

Rain will continue through Friday morning, gradually tapering off to sprinkles and drizzle in the afternoon. Another wave will move across the region Friday night bringing another round of precipitation to areas west of I-55. Once again, rain is expected to be the primary precipitation type but mixed precipitation is possible at times north of a Galesburg to La Salle/Peru line.

When it’s all said and done, most of Central Illinois should receive 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain with little to no snow or ice accumulation. The best potential for accumulating snow will be across eastern Iowa and far northern Illinois where where up to a few inches of slushy snow will be possible.