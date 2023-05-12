Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A slow moving and weakening storm system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to Central Illinois this weekend. A few storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and perhaps a tornado.

Key Takeaways

Severe storm window: 3 pm to 10 pm Saturday

Large hail, damaging winds & heavy rain are the primary threats

Localized flash flooding possible

Saturday afternoon & evening

It will feel like a humid summer day across Central Illinois with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the upper 60s. The tropical like airmass will create an unstable airmass that will be suitable for scattered thunderstorm development.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Central Illinois within a level 2 (Slight) risk for severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by mid afternoon and remain possible throughout the evening. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain which could lead to localized flooding. Given the proximity of the warm front, an isolated tornado are two will be possible.

The risk of severe storms should end by 10 pm but isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s.

Sunday (Mother’s Day)

As the storm system drops south, scattered showers and storms will remain possible through late afternoon and early evening. While an isolated strong storm capable of gusty winds will be possible, the better chances for severe storms will be east of I-57 where the Storm Prediction Center has issued another Level 2 (Slight) risk.

Rainfall forecast

On average, weekend rainfall amounts will generally range from 0.50″ to 1.00″ but locally higher amounts up to 2-3 inches will be possible where slow moving or training thunderstorms occur. Areas that see more than an inch or two of rain in the matter of a few hours could see flash flooding.