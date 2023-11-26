Central Illinois saw the first measurable snow of the season over the weekend. Predictions for the snowfall amounts put areas west of the Illinois River at around one to three inches of snow. Cities along and east of the river stayed around two inches or less.

Reports from Peoria did go higher than what was initially predicted but other hometowns were right on target. Areas east of the Illinois River had a bit of a sharper drop off in snowfall totals.

Wataga 3.0″

South Pekin 3.6″

Heyworth 1.1″

El Paso 1.3″

Trivoli 3.0″

Mackinaw 2.5″

Yates City 2.9″

Bloomington 2.3″

For the first snow of the fall and winter season the area saw a decent amount of snow. Watch out for icy spots on the road when the sun goes down.