Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A slow moving storm system has brought some much-needed rain to Central Illinois, and for some, a bit too much. Here’s a running list of rainfall reports from across Central Illinois. Note: many of these reports came in between 7am and 9 am while rain was still falling, so amounts are likely higher in many locations.

Chestnut (SE Logan County) – 9.74″

4.0 SW Beason – 6.88″

Shamrock – 4.62″

3.7 NE Bloomington – 4.26″

Carlock – 4.10″

6.4 NE Lincoln – 4.05″

Le Roy – 3.93″

3.4 NNW Sparland – 3.85″

Downs – 3.79″

3.2 ENE Normal – 3.75″

2.7 NE Bloomington – 3.74″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 3.72″ (as of 11 am)

Ellsworth – 3.66″

Normal – 3.55″

1.5 SE Bloomington – 3.45″

El Paso – 3.42″

Heyworth – 3.42″

Washington – 3.22″

5 WSW Bloomington – 3.14″

Arrowsmith – 3.13″

Dunlap – 2.65″

Metamora – 2.64″

Lacon – 2.59″ (as of 11:15 am)

3.6 SSE Pekin – 2.34″

5.2 NNW El Paso – 2.27″

Lincoln – 2.13″

2.0 NNW Washington – 2.13″

McNabb – 2.18″

Germantown Hills – 1.98″

Dwight – 1.80″

Pontiac – 1.75″

Chatsworth – 1.50″

Peoria (PIA) – 1.50″ (as of 11 am)

Emington – 1.49″

Congerville – 1.30″

Streator – 1.23″

Princeton – 1.05″

Trivoli – 0.85″

Elmwood – 0.84″

3.4 WNW Peoria – 0.59″

Canton – 0.54″

Lewistown – 0.47″

Galesburg – 0.36″ (as of 11:15 am)