Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A slow moving storm system has brought some much-needed rain to Central Illinois, and for some, a bit too much. Here’s a running list of rainfall reports from across Central Illinois. Note: many of these reports came in between 7am and 9 am while rain was still falling, so amounts are likely higher in many locations.
Chestnut (SE Logan County) – 9.74″
4.0 SW Beason – 6.88″
Shamrock – 4.62″
3.7 NE Bloomington – 4.26″
Carlock – 4.10″
6.4 NE Lincoln – 4.05″
Le Roy – 3.93″
3.4 NNW Sparland – 3.85″
Downs – 3.79″
3.2 ENE Normal – 3.75″
2.7 NE Bloomington – 3.74″
Bloomington (CIRA) – 3.72″ (as of 11 am)
Ellsworth – 3.66″
Normal – 3.55″
1.5 SE Bloomington – 3.45″
El Paso – 3.42″
Heyworth – 3.42″
Washington – 3.22″
5 WSW Bloomington – 3.14″
Arrowsmith – 3.13″
Dunlap – 2.65″
Metamora – 2.64″
Lacon – 2.59″ (as of 11:15 am)
3.6 SSE Pekin – 2.34″
5.2 NNW El Paso – 2.27″
Lincoln – 2.13″
2.0 NNW Washington – 2.13″
McNabb – 2.18″
Germantown Hills – 1.98″
Dwight – 1.80″
Pontiac – 1.75″
Chatsworth – 1.50″
Peoria (PIA) – 1.50″ (as of 11 am)
Emington – 1.49″
Congerville – 1.30″
Streator – 1.23″
Princeton – 1.05″
Trivoli – 0.85″
Elmwood – 0.84″
3.4 WNW Peoria – 0.59″
Canton – 0.54″
Lewistown – 0.47″
Galesburg – 0.36″ (as of 11:15 am)