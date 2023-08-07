Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms this weekend brought some much needed rain to Central Illinois this weekend with most areas receiving somewhere between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Peoria’s official total came in at 4.52″ which is more than what Peoria receives on average through the month of August. In fact, thanks to the rain this weekend August is off to it’s wettest start on record in Peoria.

The rain will likely lead to improvements in the drought monitor which is scheduled to come out Thursday morning. Here are a list of rainfall totals from across Central Illinois.

Rainfall reports are based on reports from CoCoRaHS volunteers, official observations, and viewer reports.

Peoria County

Peoria (PIA) – 4.52″

NW Peoria – 3.72″

Dunlap – 3.69″

Elmwood – 3.50″

Trivoli – 3.32″

McLean County

NE Bloomington – 4.09″

Lexington – 4.00″

Heyworth – 3.63″

Le Roy – 3.62″

Danvers – 3.40″

Downs – 3.34″

Normal – 3.25″

Carlock – 3.13″

Saybrook – 3.08″

NW Normal – 2.45″

Bloomington (CIRA) – 2.59″

Tazewell County

Washington – 3.37″

Tremont – 2.93″

NW Washington – 2.93″

Pekin – 2.68″

Morton – 2.56″

Fulton County

Canton – 4.54″

Lewistown – 4.54″

Bryant – 3.98″

Fairview – 3.78″

Woodford County

5.2 NNW El Paso – 5.48″

Roanoke – 4.80″

El Paso – 4.37″

6.4 W Metamora – 3.40″

Germantown Hills – 3.31″

Congerville – 2.72″

Livingston County

Chatsworth – 4.91″

Flanagan – 4.81″

Pontiac – 2.94″

Emington – 2.73″

Dwight – 1.82″

Knox County

Knoxville – 5.90″

Williamsfield – 4.75″

Altona – 4.22″

Galesburg – 3.67″

Marshall County

Lacon – 2.50″

Sparland – 2.45″

Henry – 2.06″

Stark County

Bradford – 2.98″

Mason County

Havana – 3.25″

Logan County

New Holland – 3.98″

Lincoln – 3.92″

Hartsburg – 3.90″

Putnam County

McNabb – 2.01″

Bureau County

Princeton – 0.82″

LaSalle County

La Salle – 1.53″

Ottawa – 1.27″

Peru – 1.13″