Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms this weekend brought some much needed rain to Central Illinois this weekend with most areas receiving somewhere between 2 and 4 inches of rain. Peoria’s official total came in at 4.52″ which is more than what Peoria receives on average through the month of August. In fact, thanks to the rain this weekend August is off to it’s wettest start on record in Peoria.
The rain will likely lead to improvements in the drought monitor which is scheduled to come out Thursday morning. Here are a list of rainfall totals from across Central Illinois.
Rainfall reports are based on reports from CoCoRaHS volunteers, official observations, and viewer reports.
Peoria County
Peoria (PIA) – 4.52″
NW Peoria – 3.72″
Dunlap – 3.69″
Elmwood – 3.50″
Trivoli – 3.32″
McLean County
NE Bloomington – 4.09″
Lexington – 4.00″
Heyworth – 3.63″
Le Roy – 3.62″
Danvers – 3.40″
Downs – 3.34″
Normal – 3.25″
Carlock – 3.13″
Saybrook – 3.08″
NW Normal – 2.45″
Bloomington (CIRA) – 2.59″
Tazewell County
Washington – 3.37″
Tremont – 2.93″
NW Washington – 2.93″
Pekin – 2.68″
Morton – 2.56″
Fulton County
Canton – 4.54″
Lewistown – 4.54″
Bryant – 3.98″
Fairview – 3.78″
Woodford County
5.2 NNW El Paso – 5.48″
Roanoke – 4.80″
El Paso – 4.37″
6.4 W Metamora – 3.40″
Germantown Hills – 3.31″
Congerville – 2.72″
Livingston County
Chatsworth – 4.91″
Flanagan – 4.81″
Pontiac – 2.94″
Emington – 2.73″
Dwight – 1.82″
Knox County
Knoxville – 5.90″
Williamsfield – 4.75″
Altona – 4.22″
Galesburg – 3.67″
Marshall County
Lacon – 2.50″
Sparland – 2.45″
Henry – 2.06″
Stark County
Bradford – 2.98″
Mason County
Havana – 3.25″
Logan County
New Holland – 3.98″
Lincoln – 3.92″
Hartsburg – 3.90″
Putnam County
McNabb – 2.01″
Bureau County
Princeton – 0.82″
LaSalle County
La Salle – 1.53″
Ottawa – 1.27″
Peru – 1.13″