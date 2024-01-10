Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of Central Illinois from Thursday night through late Friday night/Saturday morning for Central Illinois. A strong storm system will bring rain, snow and wind to the region for the end of the work week. Winter Weather advisories will likely be issued for areas south of the watch on Thursday.

Key Takeaways

Snow starts Thursday evening, changing to a wintry mix and rain late Thursday night

Changeover to snow likely through the day on Friday

All snow is favored north of a Galesburg to Peru line

Strong wind gusts over 40 mph possible Friday afternoon & evening

Arctic air pushes in Friday night

Storm Timeline

For many along and east of the Illinois River the storm is going to feel similar to the one that just came through Monday night and Tuesday but there will be some differences.

Precipitation is expected to start as all snow between 8 pm and midnight over Central Illinois. We should begin to see a gradual changeover to a wintry mix or all rain late Thursday night, particularly along and east of the Illinois River. The rain/snow line could end up a little further west compared to the system earlier this week, but areas north of a Galesburg to Peru line are expected to remain all snow.

As the storm moves east, arctic air will begin to filter in behind the low changing rain to all snow Friday afternoon. Initially the snow will be wet and heavy, similar to what we had on Monday and Tuesday, but it will transition to a drier and fluffier snow by Friday evening as the temperatures drop.

Here is a look at the precipitation types timeline for portions of Central Illinois. Keep in mind a subtle shift in storm track could alter precipitation types.

Snow Accumulation

The heaviest snow is expected to fall north of a Galesburg to Peru line where a widespread 4-8 inches of snow are expected. Further south 3-6 inches of snow are expected from Canton to Peoria to Pontiac, however where the rain/snow line sets up could result in wide ranging totals in these areas. Confidence in projected snowfall totals are lower for southern Tazewell, McLean and Logan Counties where rain is likely to fall through early Friday afternoon. That said, a drier and fluffier snow could linger well into Friday night east of I-55 bringing at least a few inches of snow to these regions.

When it comes to moisture the storm is expected to bring another 1″ to 1.5″ of rain/melted snow, heaviest near I-55.

Storm Impacts

Roads could be slushy and snow covered for the Friday morning commute. Those east of the Illinois River should see mainly wet roads through early afternoon before a rapid drop in temperatures changes rain to snow resulting in snow covered or slushy roads. The combination of snow and gusty winds will likely result in blowing and drifting snow making the Friday evening commute difficult.

On top of the blowing snow concerns, the rapid drop in temperatures could result in a flash freeze causing wet roads to ice up overnight. Roads could remain slick with areas of blowing snow continuing through Saturday. Dangerously cold air will settle into the region this weekend with highs near zero and lows well below zero expected through the start of next week.