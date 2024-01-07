Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A powerful storm system is expected to roll through Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night bringing bursts of heavy snow, rain and gusty winds to the area. The storm is likely to lead to travel issues Monday night and Tuesday and potentially trigger power outages in some parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas west of I-55 from Monday night through Tuesday night.

Key Takeaways

2 Rounds of precipitation expected 3-6 hour burst of snow Monday evening Main axis of rain/snow moves through Tuesday morning/afternoon

Period of rain expected along and east of the Illinois River

Heaviest snow is expected west of the Illinois River

Wind gusts up to 35 from the NW expected Tuesday evening

Storm Timeline

Monday evening

The first round of precipitation is expected to develop early Monday evening as the storm system moves into Illinois. A 3-6 hour burst of snow, possibly mixed with rain south of I-74, is expected to bring a quick couple inches of snow to most areas. After midnight snowfall rates will ease and some of the snow that has fallen will begin to melt as temperatures will be near to slightly above freezing.

Tuesday

As the area of low pressure works its way through Illinois, precipitation will ramp back up early Tuesday morning. Initially a rain/snow mix along I-55 with snow further west, the rain/snow line is expected to retreat to the Illinois River Tuesday morning which will severely cut into snowfall totals east of the river. As the low shifts east, rain will change back to snow from west to east through Tuesday afternoon. This change over will bring another burst of wet/heavy snow that is likely to impact the Tuesday evening commute.

Winds will increase throughout the afternoon and gusts up to 35 mph are expected by early evening. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are possible in rural areas but given the wet nature to the snow, it shouldn’t be a significant issue.

Tuesday night

Light to locally moderate snow is expected area wide by 6 pm and snow should gradually come to an end by midnight. Winds will remain gusty from the northwest but should start to wind down by the Wednesday morning commute.

Snowfall Forecast

With rain falling over half the region for a period of time on Tuesday, a significant range in snow accumulation is expected. Where precipitation remains all snow, accumulations of 4-8 inches (locally higher) are expected along and north of a Macomb to Peru line. Along the Illinois River amounts will generally range from 3-6 inches though higher amounts are possible over northern parts of the river valley. Areas east of the Illinois River will generally receive 2-5 inches of snow where rain is expected to have a greater impact.

For those along I-55 from Lexington to Lincoln (including Bloomington), the worst of the snow is likely to come Monday night rather than Tuesday since a change over to rain is expected. In these areas, rain and temperatures above freezing will cause much of what falls Monday night to melt Tuesday morning. Additional snow accumulation is expected Tuesday evening, but it will likely only help replace what has melted rather than add to the final totals.

Those planning to be on the roads Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon will want to allow extra time to reach their destinations. Travel won’t become impossible across the region, but it will become difficult at times, especially west of the Illinois River on Tuesday.

On a positive note, the system will bring some beneficial moisture to Central Illinois with widespread 1-1.5 inches of rain/melted snow expected.

Stay up to date with the latest road conditions and forecast by visiting our Winter Weather Map Room!