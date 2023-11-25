Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for portions of Central Illinois from 12 am through 12 pm Sunday. While not an overly impactful storm, it’s the first widespread accumulating snow event of the season and happening during the busy holiday travel season which is why the NWS has issued the advisory.

Key Takeaways

Widespread accumulations less than 3.0″, heaviest west of the Illinois River

Steady rates of snow expected Sunday morning

Snow covered roads and slow travel Sunday morning

Over the past few days model guidance has continued to trend wetter and stronger with this incoming storm system. It’s not expected to be a significant snow maker, but snow will be heavy enough to impact holiday travel, especially Sunday morning. Snow will begin after midnight tonight west of the Illinois River and continue to spread east across Central Illinois through 5 am Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected to between 3 am and 11 am Sunday.

Snowfall Forecast

Snow accumulations will generally range from 1-3 inches west of the Illinois River to less than an inch east of I-55. Snow is expected to stick to all surfaces, including roads, making for slippery travel Sunday morning. As the snow tapers off in the afternoon, road conditions should greatly improve. Any untreated surfaces will refreeze Sunday night as temperatures drop into the lower 20s and teens.