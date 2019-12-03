Zach’s Weather Whys: How to choose a safe sidewalk salt

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — We are stepping closer into winter and soon you’ll find every sidewalk in town coated with ice.

You may have a pet like many Americans, and some salts can be harmful to your pet. I actually found a salt called Safe Step and it’s pet-friendly.

If you are out walking your furry friend, watch out for salty situations.

Don’t let your dog lick their paws after walking on salted sidewalks. The salt can be harmful if you or your pet ingests any.

Be sure to wash their paws when they come back indoors. There are other kinds that are engineered to combat the worst elements.

Some salts actually work in colder weather, Windy City Ice Melter works down to -20 degrees. Though we don’t usually see temperatures like that, it’s always good to have a safe and reliable salt to get the job done.

Sodium chloride otherwise known as rock salt is effective in temperatures as low as -20 degrees. A calcium chloride mixture works with temps dropping as cold as -25 degrees.

It’s not a big difference, but each concoction serves its purpose.

If you’re looking for a safer alternative, choose products without salt or chloride.

So there you have it, there are different kinds of salts for different tasks.

Some are pet-friendly and some aren’t, but it’s not bad to have a big bag of salt right in front of your house for any kind of winter weather that might be thrown our way.