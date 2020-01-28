Zach’s Weather Whys: Say hello to VIPIR, one of the newest storm tracking systems

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — I want to introduce you to VIPIR, no I’m not talking about a poisonous snake. It’s WMBD and WYZZ’s new storm tracking system. VIPIR specializes in tracking severe weather, so let’s get started with that.

One of the newest tools in our kit is the Baron Tornado Index, or BTI. It goes from level one through ten, the higher the number means the more likely a tornado is on the ground. VIPIR’s capabilities don’t stop there, we can more accurately detect rotation in the atmosphere. Rotation is related to the shear of a storm, and our shear rate button keeps us ahead of the game. The shear tool pinpoints areas where winds are moving in opposing directions, which can lead to a twister.

We can determine areas of shear from the weakest to the highest level is extreme. This tool gives you and your family more time to seek shelter is headed to your doorstep.

VIPIR also has advantages in the Winter months. Our exclusive road temperatures model gives us an idea of the temperature of different roadways, area-wide. We can forecast how cold or warm roads will become to determine if snow or ice will stick.

Sure, all the graphics and colors look flashy, that’s just one of the perks to the package.