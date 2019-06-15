Forecast Discussion

From Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates

Tonight: It will be another chilly night with temperatures in the low to mid-20s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph.

Saturday: It will be a warmer day with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little breezy from the southwest at 10-20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s overnight.

Sunday: Another front will move into Central Illinois bringing mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will return to the mid to upper 40s but will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Light snow will develop late overnight.