Weather

Clear

Peoria

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Bloomington

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph SW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Mainly clear. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Galesburg

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few passing clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Pontiac

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Canton

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A few passing clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Hourly Temperature Forecast

Hourly Temperature Forecast

Hourly Precipitation Forecast

Hourly Precipitation Forecast

Forecast Discussion

From Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates

Tonight: It will be another chilly night with temperatures in the low to mid-20s under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph.

Saturday: It will be a warmer day with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little breezy from the southwest at 10-20 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s overnight.

Sunday: Another front will move into Central Illinois bringing mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will return to the mid to upper 40s but will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Light snow will develop late overnight.

Interactive Radar


Live Weather Cams in Central Illinois


Click on an image below to view streaming weather for each location.

East Peoria
Normal
Pontiac

Galesburg
Peoria
Bloomington

Par-A-Dice Casino

More Zach's Weather Whys

Video Weather Forecast

Weather Blog

More Weather Blog

Business/School Access

If you need to set up a new business/school or if you need access for your business, school, church, etc. please email news@wmbd.com.

If you have a dog you’d like to submit to our morning team, please send a picture and information to:

doggoneweather@wmbd.com