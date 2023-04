Hopefully you prepped last night. Expect temperatures near this Wednesday night too

Not the kind of weather we want for the start of our growing season. Sunshine will warm us to the low-60s today. High pressure keeps us calm (winds light).

A system (low) creeps up with rain chances on Thursday. At this point, it looks like late afternoon-evening. Even with numerous rain opportunities, I still consider us to be generally dry. overall, temperatures a bit cool as we roll into the first week of May. I will show you on “WMBD this morning 5-7 AM”

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews