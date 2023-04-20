WMBD– Peoria, IL

On April 20, 2023 a line of thunderstorms rolled through the area bringing hail, damming winds, and some radar indicated tornadoes.

This line of thunderstorms began in northeast Missouri and pushed into western Illinois. Most of these storms went on to produce large hail across Central Illinois.

Tornado warning were issued west of our viewing area before 3 pm. Severe thunderstorm warning were widespread across the area throughout the afternoon and evening. Multiple reports of quarter sized hail were see across much of the Peoria Metro area.

3:34pm– Tornado warning in McDonough and Fulton counties with radar indicated rotation

3:41pm– Tornado warning continued in Fulton county with radar indicated rotation on track to impact Smithfield, Cuba, and Bryant

3:48pm– Hail reports come out of Smithfield, golf ball size

4:02pm– Hail reports from Cuba, quarter size

4:18pm– Hail report from Canton, quarter size

4:49pm– Tornado warning issued in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties

4:30pm– Thunderstorm winds snapped small tree branches and pulled up shingles in Banner

5:02pm– Winds took down a tree in Pekin

A confirmed tornado was reported in Bureau county near Buda and Kewanee at approximately 4:29pm.

After the storms crossed the Illinois River, much of the activity began to lean towards thunderstorms with gusty winds. Here are some photos from our viewers.