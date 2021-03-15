Changes coming to National Weather Center Alert System

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service plans on eliminating Weather Advisories and Special Weather Statements from their alert system by 2024.

The National Weather Service has been working to make alerts simpler for years as part of its Hazard simplification project.

“It really stemmed from basic engagement with our stakeholders, our core partners, and the public that there’s some confusion with our watch, warning, and advisory terminology in our system.” NWS Hazard Simplification Senior Adviser Danielle Nagele said “So what we’re hoping for now that we don’t have all these other terms, Advisory, Special Weather Statements, so on.”

Nagele said Plain language has been beneficial in helping people understand alerts without having to reference a dictionary.

This change is set to help alert the public more efficiently, and simplify how forecasters, like your local weather authority, will get our message to viewers.

“There are often multiple things issued over for one area and it becomes very confusing. I think for broadcasters it’s also going to be simpler for us to just relay a message. Instead of just having a Wind Chill Advisory and a Winter Weather Advisory. We will just have a statement that says it’s going to be cold and you’re going to get snow.” Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates said.