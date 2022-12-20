Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
31°
Sign Up
Peoria
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
Illinois News
Illinois Governor Debates
National News
Political News
Politics from The Hill
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Together We Rise
Mr. Food
Automotive News
Press Releases
Coronavirus
Newsletter
Top Stories
Peoria soup kitchen distributes 1,100 Christmas baskets …
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
Peoria man indicted for September murder
Where to stay warm as temperatures plummet
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Storm Training 101
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
CIProud Blitz
Top Stories
Bradley, ISU, East Peoria pick up wins Monday night
Video
Top Stories
EPG’s Declan Duley thankful for his parents after …
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap: Dec. 17, 2022
Video
Bradley tripped up by 27 turnovers in loss at No. …
Video
Local football alumni excited for New Year’s bowl …
Video
Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 16, 2022
Video
Community
CI Heroes
CI Road Trip
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Loving Living Local
Flashback Friday
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Closings
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 03:52 PM CST
Jump To:
A–Z
Close Menu
123
A
B
C
D
E
F
G
H
I
J
K
L
M
N
O
P
Q
R
S
T
U
V
W
X
Y
Z
K
Koinonia Food Pantry
Marshall
Closed
in Lacon closed Saturday December 24th
Back to top
Latest Local News
Peoria soup kitchen distributes 1,100 Christmas baskets …
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
Peoria man indicted for September murder
View All Local News