PHOTO GALLERY: Current road conditions, getting around central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Most of the roads in Central Illinois are currently covered in snow, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Here is a snapshot of your morning commute:
Peoria County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.
Tazewell County: Roads are mostly covered with snow.
Woodford County: Roads are mostly covered with snow.
McLean County: Roads are completely covered in snow.
Knox County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.
Henry County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.
Bureau County: Roads are completely covered in snow.