PHOTO GALLERY: Current road conditions, getting around central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Most of the roads in Central Illinois are currently covered in snow, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Here is a snapshot of your morning commute:

Peoria County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.

Tazewell County: Roads are mostly covered with snow.

Woodford County: Roads are mostly covered with snow.

McLean County: Roads are completely covered in snow.

Knox County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.

Henry County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.

Bureau County: Roads are completely covered in snow.

