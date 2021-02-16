PHOTO GALLERY: Current road conditions, getting around central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Most of the roads in Central Illinois are currently covered in snow, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The latest report from the Peoria area around 9:30 pm had 4.5" of snow on the north side of Peoria.

Additional snowfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected in Peoria and areas south of I-74 while areas north of I-74 can expect an additional 1-3 inches through tonight. pic.twitter.com/MbyEBkMFlf — Chris Yates – WMBD Chief Meteorologist (@ChrisYatesWx) February 16, 2021

Here is a snapshot of your morning commute:

Peoria County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.



















Tazewell County: Roads are mostly covered with snow.































Woodford County: Roads are mostly covered with snow.





McLean County: Roads are completely covered in snow.













Knox County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.









Henry County: Roads are mostly covered in snow.

Bureau County: Roads are completely covered in snow.