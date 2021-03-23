With severe weather on the way, experts recommend putting together a preparedness kit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The peak for severe weather is not in central Illinois yet, but now is the time to get ready before strong storms are in the forecast. Creating a severe weather kit with items is just one step that can make a big difference.



“It’s important to have items like water and extra blankets, but that first aid kit is pretty important, too,” said Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Drew Brown.



Other important items include bandages, wipes, and sanitizing materials. Sometimes the items people would not think of as bare necessities are important, too, such as chargers, cash, clothes, and IDs.

“People have also told me when they go down to seek shelter. They’ll grab their wallets, their purse, keys, because if they do have damage, a lot of times, you have to prove that this is where I live,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist at National Weather Service Lincoln Chris Miller.



Other items to consider are those that are specific to those in the household.

“I wear contacts, so it’s important that I have some way to figure out how I’m going to see. I have to leave and take my preparedness kit,” said Jason Marks Director of Emergency Management in Peoria County.

Everyday essentials like prescriptions need to be included, too.

“Think about the needs of your family. Does anyone take medications? Make sure you have that. Tailor that to your family,” said Brown.



After the kit is packed, ensuring it is maintained is the next step.

“It’s important to check it often. Make sure the food isn’t expired, make sure the medicine is ok. Probably as the season changes you want to check that bag to make sure everything is good to go,” said Brown.