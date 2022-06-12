MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) – Heat and humidity are on their way to Central Illinois, with possible heat index values up to 110 expected.

The McLean Co. Emergency Management Agency (EMA) issued a heat advisory Sunday, which will run from noon Monday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The EMA warned that hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illness. During the day, the advisory stated, heat indices will reach 105 to 110 degrees and upper 70s at night.

Central Illinois residents are instructed to stay hydrated, stay indoors or in an air-conditioned environment whenever possible, and avoid direct contact with the sun. Those who work outdoors are advised to take frequent breaks in a cool environment.

Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing are recommended.

Under no circumstances should children or pets be left alone in vehicles.

Learn the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke while the advisory is in effect.

If heatstroke occurs, call 911.