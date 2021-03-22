National Weather Service Training going virtual in 2021

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Normally, the Lincoln office would have in-person sessions across Central Illinois, but because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all presentations have become virtual this year.

Training sessions were in-person early last year but were then canceled after the pandemic began. While it is an adjustment, there has been a wider reach since going virtual.

“One of the interesting facts with doing it virtually is that we’ve gotten, and I’m sure other offices have gotten the same thing, we’ve had people attending from outside of Illinois. So we’ve had people from Texas, Mississippi, Alabama,” said National Weather Service Senior Forecaster James Auten.

The next spotter training course is tomorrow evening, Tuesday, March 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Residents, emergency personal, and weather enthusiasts can register for upcoming sessions on the Lincoln office’s webpage.