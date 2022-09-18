PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Severe Thunder Storm Watch is in effect for the entire viewing area until 4 AM. Some storms could produce large hail, damaging winds, and even a chance for a tornado or two. Storms formed earlier this evening in Iowa and have since moved closer to our viewing area.

Main Threats From Storms

Large Hail up to 2″ in diameter

Damaging Winds gusting up to 60 MPH

A Possible Tornado or two, though the tornado threat will lower as night wears on

Flash Flooding from slow moving and/or training storms

Storms should continue push through the region and generally lose some intensity after sunrise. Some areas could see training, or repeating storms that could lead to some flash flooding. Skies should clear up by the afternoon hours.