PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Scattered storms with heavy rain and strong winds are affecting areas around Central Illinois.

WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates said to not expect a repeat of last week but to expect strong local wind gusts called microbursts and downbursts.

“We are not going to say that everyone is going to experience severe weather out of this, you are probably going to see some heavy rain, but on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis, there could be some randomly strong wind gusts as a result of some of those hyper-local microbursts,” Yates said.

One severe weather warning went into effect Wednesday afternoon for Fulton, Peoria, Tazewell, and Mason Counties that lasted until 3:30 p.m.

There will be potential for more showers and thunderstorms through the evening, but the potential for severe storms should close at 8 p.m.