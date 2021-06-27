3 day rain totals high in a soaked Central Illinois

Peoria, ILL. (WMBD) – The region has seen a lot of heavy rainfall in a very short time frame. That has lead to hefty 3 dary rain totals and even flooding across the region. Some of the worst of the flooding has been in McLean County. The National Weather Service released rainfall totals Sunday afternoon.

Here are the the 3 day rain totals from around the area as of Sunday (June 27th) morning (in inches):

Peoria County Peoria International Airport: 2.60″ Trivoli: 1.85″ 1 mile east of Elmwood: 1.30″ 5 miles northwest of Peoria: 2.98″

Fulton County Canton: 2.30″ Avon: 0.93″

Knox County Yates City: 1.54″ Knoxville: 1.37″ Altona: 5.05″ Galesburg Airport: 1.83″

Logan County Lincoln: 3.78″ 3 miles east of Hartsburg 7.02″ NWS office in Lincoln 3.60″ Mount Pulaski: 3.69″

McLean County Heyworth: 8.60″ 2 miles east southeast of Bloomington” 10.57″ Central Illinois Airport (Bloomington): 7.35″ Chenoa: 4.10″ Carlock: 3.88″

Stark County Toulon: 3.21″ Wyoming: 2.65″

Tazewell County 3 miles southeast of Mackinaw: 4.11″ 3 miles east northeast of South Pekin: 2.51″ 1 mile south of Morton: 2.44″ 2 miles northeast of Washington: 2.22″

Woodford County 1 miles north of Minonk: 3.56″ German Town Hills: 3.27″ Roanoke: 2.56″ Secor: 2.47″



All recordings are from different sources with different tools to collect this data and give it to the National Weather Service. Not all data is offical.