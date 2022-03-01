Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – While the vernal equinox doesn’t occur until March 20th, March 1st marks the beginning of Meteorological Spring. While we may not be quite done with the snow, it’s a good time to take a look back at how things went over the past 3 months and take a look at what Spring may have to offer.

February Summary

After a mild & quiet start to the winter season it certainly ended with a bang for Central Illinois. After receiving 19.2″ of snow Peoria saw its 3rd snowiest February on record. While above average snowfall was experienced across Central Illinois, the northern part of the state saw below average snowfall. We saw a similar trend in precipitation with above average precipitation across central and southern Illinois while the northern part of the state saw below average precipitation.

The above average precipitation and snowfall were thanks to two powerful winter storms that moved through Central Illinois. The first storm dropped a widespread 8-12″ of snow across Central Illinois between February 1st-2nd. Peoria’s official total from that storm was 10.6″. The second storm struck Central Illinois two weeks later on February 17th and produced another 6-12″ of snow across the region. Peoria ended up with 6.6″ of snow from that event.

While not necessarily frigid, it was a colder than average month for just about all of Central Illinois. Peoria’s average temperature for February came in 3.8° below average. You can see the stats for the state below.

Source: Midwestern Regional Climate Center

Meteorological Winter Summary (December, January & February)

Despite a few instances of snow flurries in November, the winter season was off to a warm and slow start. In fact Peoria didn’t receive it’s first measurable snow until December 28th when 2.7″ of snow fell. A few days later another storm system brought 4.3″ of snow to Peoria on New Years Day. While the month of January turned out to be a bit of a cold month, there wasn’t much additional snow that fell across the region. It wouldn’t be until February that Central Illinois would make up some ground. In the end Central Illinois ended up with near average temperatures, below average precipitation and well above average snowfall.

You can see the monthly stats below…

Peoria Temperature & Precipitation Stats

Avg. Max Temp Avg. Min Temp Avg. Daily Temp Precipitation Snowfall December 49.1° (+10.6°) 30.0° (+6.8°) 39.5° (+8.6°) 1.54″ (-0.67″) 2.8″ (-3.4″) January 30.8° (-2.8°) 10.7° (-6.9°) 20.7°(-4.9°) 0.76″ (-1.30″) 5.9″ (-1.8″) February 36.1° (-2.6°) 16.4° (-5.0°) 26.2° (-3.8°) 2.73″ (+0.74″) 19.2″ (+12.3″) Season 38.7° (+5.2°) 19.0° (-5.1°) 28.8° (-0.1°) 5.03″ (-1.23″) 27.9″ (+7.1″)

Source: Midwestern Regional Climate Center

How Did My Bold Winter Prediction Turn Out?

At the end of November I made my 2021-2022 Bold Winter Prediction which called for the following…

Near to below average temperatures (0° to 0.5° below average)

Above average precipitation (1.0″ to 1.5″ above average)

Near average snowfall (Season total 24″ to 28″)

The temperature forecast proved to be correct as we ended near to slightly below average and the snowfall forecast, at least as of now, was also correct. However, we could very well see some additional snow before the snow season comes to an end which would result in my prediction being too low. When it comes to the precipitation forecast that went the opposite way of my expectations as our dry December and January months were too dry to overcome.

Spring Outlook

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for March, April, & May calls for above average temperatures and above average precipitation across Central Illinois. While its not a guarantee, it looks like we could be in for a rather unsettled and stormy pattern over the next three months which may lead to more opportunities for severe weather in the months ahead.