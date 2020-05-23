A Tornado Watch has been issued for Central Illinois until 8 PM

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 8 pm for portions of Central Illinois. Thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible across Central Illinois through late afternoon.

Timing and Impacts

Timing: Through 8 pm Satuday

Primary Threats: Tornadoes and Large Hail up to 1.50″ in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to develop this afternoon and move northeast across the region through early evening. The severe weather threat will be highest near I-80 where storm coverage is expected to be a bit more widespread. While severe storms are possible further south along I-74, storm coverage is expected to be a little more isolated. Given the presence of good directional shear, the tornado threat is elevated for much of the region.

Remain weather aware this afternoon and prepare for rapidly changing weather conditions this afternoon. Continue to monitor the ciproud 2 go weather app for additional weather information make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is on and ready to go. Click here for a list of frequencies and county codes.