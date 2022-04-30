Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Your Local Weather Authority has designated Saturday, April 30th, 2022 a Severe Weather Alert Day for severe storms capable of damaging winds and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of Central Illinois through 8 pm Saturday

Key Takeaways

Threat Level: 2 on a scale of 1 to 5

Main window for severe storms is between 1 pm and 7 pm Saturday

Damaging winds and tornadoes are the primary threats, large hail is also possible A strong tornado (EF-2 or Stronger) is possible

Greatest risk is along and east of the Illinois River

While not everyone will experience severe weather, there is increasing concern that we could see a strong tornado (EF-2 or higher) east of the Illinois River which is why we have declared today a Severe Weather Alert Day. Storms are expected to develop near or just west of the Illinois River between 1 pm and 2 pm then gradually move east-northeast across the region through 5 pm. These storms are likely to be supercells and will pose the greatest risk of producing tornadoes, damaging winds up to 65 mph, and perhaps hail up to 1.5″ in diameter.

A separate line of storms could develop behind the main line, along the cold front, between 3 pm and 7 pm. These likely won’t be as strong as the previous line of storms but could carry a low-end severe weather threat to areas east of the Illinois River.

Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warning information including a NOAA Weather Radio and the CiProud 2 go Weather App. For more on how you can prepare for severe storms visit our Storm Training 101 section of our website.