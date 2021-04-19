Accumulating snow and hard freeze headed for Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) – A strong cold front has moved through Central Illinois and colder temperatures are funneling in. Some light rain showers will eventually mix with snow late Monday night before wet and heavy snow moves in Tuesday morning.

Storm Impacts

Reduced visibility Tuesday morning due to moderate to heavy snow

Accumulation mainly on non-paved surface

Slush possible on bridges and overpasses

A few rain showers will move through Central Illinois Monday evening. The showers will become more widespread and will change to snow by sunrise Tuesday. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible through noon before it starts to lighten up. As the snow lightens up, temperatures will warm enough for rain to mix in after 1 pm.

Snowfall Forecast

Despite warm ground temperatures, snow is expected to fall at a heavy enough rate to overcome the rate of melting. This should lead to some minor accumulations on non-paved surfaces. Widespread accumulations of 1-2 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts possible along and east of I-55 where snow could continue to fall through the evening commute.

Roads should remain wet through the duration of the event but bridges and overpasses could see a bit of slush accumulate within the heavier bands of snow. The biggest issue for drivers would be reductions in visibility from the heavy snow.

When it comes to the moisture content of the snow, the storm is expected to drop 0.25″ to 0.50″ of moisture across much of Central Illinois through Tuesday evening. Some locally heavier amounts are possible along and east of I-55.

A Hard Freeze

Skies will gradually clear Tuesday night allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 20s. The late season freeze could kill crops and other vegetation that is sensitive to colder weather. Outdoor plumbing could also be impacted. Act now to protect your plants and exposed pipes to prevent damage.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning across all of Central Illinois for late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Another round of subfreezing temperatures are expected Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.