Accumulating snow expected Wednesday and Thursday

Peoria, Ill. – After experiencing record warmth on February 2nd, the weather is reminding Central Illinois that we are still in the midst of the winter season. Multiple storm systems are expected to bring periods of rain, snow and drizzle to the region this week with strongest storm arriving Wednesday afternoon and continuing through early Thursday afternoon.

What We Know

Light rain/snow and freezing drizzle is possible Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night with minimal ice and snow accumulation

Snow is expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday afternoon.

Moderate snow accumulations and impact to travel should be expected Wednesday night & Thursday

The main storm system is part of a strong storm that has brought heavy snow to western U.S. and will bring more heavy snow to parts of the Central Rockies over the next few days. A surface low from the storm is expected to redevelop in south Texas Wednesday morning then lift northeast over the lower Mississippi River Valley and into the Ohio River Valley but Thursday morning.

Current favored model forecast of the incoming storm.

The exact track is still somewhat uncertain, but models are coalescing around the idea that the storm will track close enough to the area to bring widespread accumulating snow to Central Illinois Wednesday through Thursday

Snowfall Forecast

While it’s still early, my current thoughts are that most of Central Illinois will receive 2-4 inches of snow between noon Wednesday and 6 pm Thursday. Recent model runs have trended even higher with snowfall amounts but I’d like to see more run-to-run consistency before biting on those solutions.

Those planning to travel Wednesday night and Thursday will want to check back with ciproud.com and You Local Weather Authority meteorologists for the latest update. Be sure to download our new and improved CiProud2Go weather app so you can have our forecast in the palm of your hands!

Click here to download for iOS

Click here to download for Android