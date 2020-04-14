Accumulating snow to return to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A colder than average weather pattern has set the stage for Central Illinois to see multiple rounds of snow through the end of the week as two separate storm systems move through.

Quick Notes

Light accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces Tuesday night & Wednesday morning

Stronger storm to bring widespread accumulations to Central Illinois Thursday night and Friday morning Several inches of snow possible Some pavement accumulations possible



The first storm system will move through Central Illinois Tuesday night. While the precipitation may start as rain around midnight, it is expected to quickly change to snow as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Snow accumulations will generally be an inch or less and mainly confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. Narrow bands of heavier snow could lead to locally higher amounts along and north of I-74.

Expected snowfall from Tuesday night through noon Wednesday

The second and stronger storm system will move in Thursday, starting off as rain and changing over to snow Thursday evening. A warm ground, air temperatures near freezing and the wet nature of the snow make the snowfall forecast a challenge. On top of that narrow bands of heavier snow ,which are difficult to pin down this far in advance, brings a lot of uncertainty to the snowfall forecast.

As of Tuesday evening, widespread accumulations of at least 1-3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts due to these narrow moderate to heavy snow bands. Within these heavier bands of snow, snow would fall faster than it can melt resulting in slushy accumulations on area roadways Thursday night. Snowfall amounts may need to be increased significantly in the near future as we get a better idea of snowfall rates.

Projected snowfall Thursday evening through noon Friday. Confidence on amounts is low.

Late Season Snowfall Stats

If you’ve moved to Central Illinois in the last few years you may be thinking that accumulating April snow is “normal”. Over the last two years Central Illinois has seen accumulating snows in the month of April with Peoria receiving at least an inch of snow on April 8th in 2018 and on April 14th in 2019. However, accumulating snow greater than an inch is uncommon for the Peoria area. Looking back, Peoria has received at least an inch of snow only 23 times since 1905. This means that Peoria has a 20% chance (historical probability) of seeing an inch of snow during the month April.

Here are some other late season snowfall stats…

Average date of last snowfall of at least 0.1″ – March 18th

Average date of last snowfall of at least 1.0″ – March 2nd

Latest measurable snow (0.1″) on record – May 8th, 1966

Latest 1.0″ snow on record – April 23rd, 1967

Latest 2.0″ snow on record – April 17th, 1912